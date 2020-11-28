An expert group has partnered with the Union Health Ministry in order to make preparations for the distribution and administration of Covid-19 vaccine. The group will also work on developing the strategy without affecting the existing healthcare system of the nation.

The Principal Scientific Adviser K VijayRaghavan was speaking at the 9th Foundation Day of Global Innovation and Technology Alliance (GITA) held virtually on November 26. He stated that the Covid-19 pandemic has stimulated extraordinary collaboration between research laboratories and industry and between industry and society.

"In partnership with the Health Ministry, an expert group has done an enormous amount of work in the health system's preparedness for the distribution and administration of vaccines."

"This is being done without compromising existing health care services, utilising the experience of our national elections, our Universal Immunisation Programme in a big way in the vaccination programme," a statement quoting VijayRaghavan said.

VijayRaghavan also talked about the challenges of being 'AtmaNirbhar' and at the same time be a part of the world where one has to be interactive internationally. He also spoke of how technology can be an enabler for India to position itself as a global leader and build better international collaborations.

He said 'AtmaNirbharta' needs to be viewed in the context of supply chains internationally and globally. "There are three pillars which need to be kept in mind while addressing the framework of self-reliance which are policy, regulation, examples of execution and this needs to be done with speed and synergy," he added.

