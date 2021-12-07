Expert panel defers approval for covid pill

Mumbai-based BDR Pharma, which has also conducted Molnupiravir clinical trial, said there is enough data on India-specific patients for the SEC to take an informed decision. “Within all the eight companies who conducted the trial, we have a total data of close to 5,000 patients," said Dharmesh Shah, managing director of BDR Pharma. “At the end of the day, so many drugs were hyped for efficacy, but ultimately, we saw clinicians taking a call on its use irrespective of their trial results."

