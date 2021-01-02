Expert panel recommends nod for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin amid new virus strain

Bharat Biotech’s application was part of a rolling review process with the regulator, which means that data was available with the DCGI and the panel members as it was processed by the trial sites and the company. The company is conducting a phase 3 trial, where it has enrolled more than half the 26,000 participants it plans to have. However, considering that the firm had started enrolling participants only in mid-November, and the vaccine’s effect is observed 42 days after the trial begins, it is unclear how many participants’ efficacy data they had.