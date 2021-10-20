Expert panel set up to chalk out a comprehensive tobacco tax policy

GST revenue receipts of both central and states governments have been severely hit by the pandemic, which in turn has meant that the Centre has not been able to distribute compensation cess dues to different state governments as guaranteed under the GST framework. However, there has not been any major increase in tax on tobacco products since the introduction of GST in July 2017. The tax as a percentage of the tax-inclusive retail price is about 52.7% for cigarettes, 22% for bidis, and 63.8% for smokeless tobacco. This is much lower than the WHO recommended tax burden of at least 75% of retail price for all tobacco products, say public health experts who advocate higher taxes on tobacco products. Raising the price of tobacco products through tax increases is the most effective policy to reduce tobacco use, according to WHO. Higher tobacco prices decrease affordability, encourage users to quit, reduce initiation among non-users, and reduce the quantity consumed among continuing users, the health experts said.