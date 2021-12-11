NEW DELHI : Health expert have suggested that the spread of the new coronavirus variant Omicron is less concerning than that of Delta as the symptoms are mild.

"India has the advantage of a very high rate of 'seropositivity' of 70, 80 per cent, and in big cities more than 90 per cent people already have antibodies," Rakesh Mishra, former Director of CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) here, told PTI. Even if people get infected by Omicron, it will be very mild and mostly asymptomatic, Mishra said.

As reports of new cases surface, the overall number of Omicron cases in India has now reached 33. While this is partly because of the nature of this new variant, another reason might be the high rate of seropositivity of Indians, experts have said.

A fresh wave of the pandemic may come even without Omicron, Mishra said referring to the fresh waves in Europe. Ruling out the possibility of a surge in hospitalisation, he said wearing the mask, maintaining social distancing and getting vaccinated remain the three major weapons against future waves.

New variants are bound to emerge and the general tendency is that newer variants should be milder and more infectious. However, it is possible that an unexpected bad variant may emerge, Mishra said.

All Omicron cases in India are mild and there has been no report of Omicron death in India and in any country of the world. The common symptoms include fatigue, sore throat, body ache amongst others. Many Omicron patients of India have already recovered and tested negative for Covid.

Delhi reported a new Omicron case on Saturday as a Zimbabwe-returnee tested positive. Reports said the patient only complained of weakness.

