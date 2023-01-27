Expert take on Adani's double whammy: ₹4lac cr stock rout & an FPO in doldrums2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 03:40 PM IST
What are experts saying about Adani Group which has been slammed by ₹4 lakh cr stock rout that has cast a shadow on his record share sale
World's richest Indian, Gautam Adani has lost ₹4 lakh crore in the last couple of days after a U.S. short seller casted doubts on how investors will respond to the company's record $2.45 billion secondary sale. In today's trade alone his losses stretched to ₹2.83 lakh crore.
