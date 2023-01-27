Expert take on Adani's double whammy: 4lac cr stock rout & an FPO in doldrums

SAURABH JAIN, ASSISTANT VICE-PRESIDENT, RESEARCH, SMC GLOBAL SECURITIES, NEW DELHI

"The selloff is seriously extreme in the sense ... it has clearly dented the overall investor sentiment in the market. The nervousness has led to a fall in stocks across the board. When a selloff of this kind of magnitude is seen in a very short span of time, investors sell other stocks where they are in the money. Sentiments have turned slightly bearish."