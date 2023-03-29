Experts give thumbs up to new EPF rate of 8.15%. Here's why

As per Lohit Bhatia, President- Workforce Management, Quess Corp, the recent announcement on the hike in EPFO interest rates from 8.10% to 8.15% for the financial year 2022-2023 is a positive indicator of the state of the Indian economy. This assures increased income, especially for members who solely rely on EPFO as a source of retirement income. In January 2023, EPFO added over 14 lakh new subscribers to payroll with notably the lowest exit numbers, indicating a surge in job creation. This is reflective of the sentiment shift of workers in India to move from the informal to the formal economy, which holds great potential for the country’s economic growth.