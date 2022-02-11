Experts recommend setting up of regional labs for honey testing

NEW DELHI: Experts from across the honey value chain have stressed on the need for setting up of honey testing labs by the government, better facilities for training, infrastructure and capacity building for beekeepers. They said the government needs to create a more enabling environment for holistic growth of beekeepers, who are an important part of the honey ecosystem. The experts were speaking at a virtual panel discussion organised by the India Honey Alliance, an association of honey producers, beekeepers, and technology experts recently.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}