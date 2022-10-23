Experts say Air pollution likely to increase not only lung disease, but…

"When we look at the 2.5 particulate matter, it is known that pollution consists of not just that matter, which also is very harmful and transfers from the lung into the blood vessels, but also gaseous metric, like carbon monoxide like sulphur dioxide like nitrogen, nitrous oxide, all of which are known to be harmful substances. They cause inflammation in the arteries of the heart. When this particulate matter goes into the bloodstream to the lungs, causes inflammation in the arteries of the heart and also causes increased clotting of the blood. And all these two important factors lead to heart attacks and development of damage to the inner lining of the arteries of the heart that causes the position of cholesterol and coronary artery disease."