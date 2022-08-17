Experts warn spike in swine flu cases in Delhi, urge people to take precautions

How to distinguish between the symptoms of Covid and swine flu?

Dr Manoj Goel, Director, Pulmonology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram explains the difference between the symptoms of Covid and swine flu, "In Covid, the problem of respiratory distress arises in the second week and in the first week, patients have symptoms like fever, cough, etc but in the case of swine flu, shortness of breath, respiratory distress will start right from the first week."