Experts wary of surveillance as govt mulls ways to curb fake news

NEW DELHI : A recent tender by Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd (BECIL), a central public sector enterprise (CPSE) under the information and broadcasting ministry, seeking to appoint an agency for “fact verification and disinformation detection" on social media platforms could be a possible attempt at online surveillance, experts warned.

According to a report in the Indian Express on Wednesday, apart from fighting fake news and disinformation, the agency will identify key influencers behind disinformation and their location.

“The collection of geolocation data is worrisome because getting location data of users on social media platforms is a form of surveillance, which should be accompanied by reasoned information requests," said Gurshabad Grover, research manager at the Centre for Internet and Society, an NGO.

Currently, unless there is prior written consent from social media users, the sharing of user platform data or user information or activities would be a breach of privacy under the IT Act and the personal data protectionBill, as well as the IT Intermediary Guidelines and Sensitive Personal Data and Reasonable Security Practices and Procedure Rules.

Social media in India is governed under the IT Act and the laws are in a relatively nascent state. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is yet to release the Information Technology Intermediary Guidelines and Guidelines for use of Social Media Regulations 2020, which seek to regulate online platforms.

Social media platforms have become a hotbed of misinformation and fake news leading to violence and social unrest. The government has been pressing Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and TikTok to share data on accounts responsible for spreading fake news, hate speech and disinformation and find ways to curb the menace.

saumya.t@livemint.com

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via