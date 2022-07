Since the movie theatres opened for the public following the pandemic, the business of entertainment has grown manifold. ₹100 crore club which was once considered to be a prestigious mark to reach, now seems a smaller target with movies eyeing the ₹500 crore and ₹1000 crore marks.

This year itself, 9 movies have grossed over ₹100 crore, among them, 7 are south Indian films, while 2 are Bollywood movies

Here's how these movies have faired:

RRR – 1000+ crore worldwide gross

KGF: Chapter-2 – 1200+ crore worldwide gross

Beast – 250 + crore worldwide gross

Radhe Shyam – 350 crore worldwide gross

Sarkaru Vaari Paata – 200 + crore worldwide gross (still running in theaters)

F3 – 100 + crore worldwide gross (still running in theaters)

Vikram – 250+ crore worldwide gross (still running in theaters)

The Kashmir Files – 300+ crore worldwide gross

c 2 – 150+ crore worldwide gross (still running in theaters)

Why some movies are making money, while others are not?

Due the rise of OTT platforms, moviegoers now avoid going to the theatre unless it is something unique. An Avenger movie, Top Gun or Jurassic World Dominion might make sense but, tried-and-true formula movies don't work anymore.

However, if the movie has a unique element for the viewer, it is likely to break all the barriers.