Explained: All about 1999 Lahore Declaration and how Pakistan 'violated' it
In a rare admission, former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif accepted that his country violated the 1999 Lahore Declaration, which he signed with his Indian counterpart Atal Bihari Vajpayee
The 1999 Kargil War took away 527 brave soldiers from India while more than 1,300 were injured while protecting their country from invading Pakistani forces led by General Pervez Musharraf. The Indian government's first response to the war was 'shock' as just months before, the Prime Ministers of the two countries signed the historic Lahore Declaration, which laid out a vision of peace between India and Pakistan.