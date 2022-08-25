Explained: All you need to know about Qutub Minar controversy3 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 10:29 AM IST
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Wednesday opposed a plea before a Delhi court claiming ownership of Qutub Minar property.
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Wednesday opposed a plea before a Delhi court claiming ownership of Qutub Minar property.
Listen to this article
After the Gyanvapi mosque controversy, all eyeballs have now shifted to the construction and ownership of one of the tallest monuments of India, Qutub Minar. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Wednesday opposed a plea before a Delhi court claiming ownership of Qutub Minar property, according to news agency PTI.