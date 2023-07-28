Three wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh were issued ‘stapled visas’ by the Chinese embassy ahead of the World University Games in Chengdu.
The players, Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega, and Mepung Lamgu, were supposed to travel with the rest of the Indian wushu contingent to Chengdu on July 26, but their visas were delayed. The Chinese embassy issued them ‘stapled visas’, which are visas that are attached to a separate piece of paper instead of being stamped directly in the passport.
This is not the first time that China has issued ‘stapled visas’ to Indian citizens from Arunachal Pradesh. In the past, athletes from Arunachal Pradesh have been denied visas to China for international events, such as the 2011 Asian Karate Championships and the 2011 Youth World Archery Championship.
The Indian government has expressed its displeasure at China’s decision to issue ‘stapled visas’ to Indian citizens from Arunachal Pradesh. The Ministry of External Affairs has summoned the Chinese ambassador to India to lodge a protest.
The Indian government has also said that it will not allow the ‘stapled visa’ issue to affect the participation of Indian athletes in the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The Asian Games are a multi-sport event that is held every four years. The 2022 Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou from September 10 to 25.
The Indian government has said that it will work with the Chinese government to ensure that all Indian athletes who have been selected to compete in the Asian Games are issued regular visas.
‘Stapled visas’ are a political tool that China uses to assert its claim over Arunachal Pradesh. Arunachal Pradesh is a state in India’s northeastern region. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as its own territory, but India has never recognized China’s claim.
The ‘stapled visa’ issue is a reminder of the ongoing dispute between India and China over Arunachal Pradesh. The dispute has the potential to escalate into a conflict between the two countries.
What is a ‘stapled visa’?
A ‘stapled visa’ is a visa that is attached to a separate piece of paper instead of being stamped directly in the passport. The Chinese government began issuing ‘stapled visas’ to Indian citizens from Arunachal Pradesh in 2009.
The Chinese government says that it issues ‘stapled visas’ to Indian citizens from Arunachal Pradesh because it does not recognise India’s claim over the state. The Indian government says that the ‘stapled visa’ issue is a political tool that China uses to assert its claim over Arunachal Pradesh.
Why did China issue ‘stapled visas’ to the three wushu players?
It is not clear why the Chinese embassy issued ‘stapled visas’ to the three wushu players. However, it is possible that the Chinese government did so in order to send a message to the Indian government about its claim over Arunachal Pradesh.
The ‘stapled visa’ issue is a sensitive one for both India and China. The Indian government has expressed its displeasure at China’s decision to issue ‘stapled visas’ to Indian citizens from Arunachal Pradesh. The Chinese government has said that it will continue to issue ‘stapled visas’ to Indian citizens from Arunachal Pradesh until India recognizes China’s claim over the state.
The ‘stapled visa’ issue is a reminder of the ongoing dispute between India and China over Arunachal Pradesh. The dispute has the potential to escalate into a conflict between the two countries.
Not the first time for China
In the past, sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh have had to miss international events in China due to the "stapled visa" issue.
In 2011, an official of the Indian Weightlifting Federation hailing from Arunachal Pradesh and a weightlifter from the same state were to travel to China to take part in a grand prix event in China but they missed out after they were issued "stapled visas."
The same year, five karate players from Arunachal Pradesh who were to travel to China for a championship met with the same fate, as did two young archers who were to take part in the Youth World Archery Championship.
What happens next?
Sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh have been nominated by their national federations for karate, taekwondo, and skateboarding events at the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.
While the Indian sports ministry is yet to finalise the entire Indian contingent, officials are confident that the participation of athletes from Arunachal Pradesh in the Asian Games should not face any problems. Unlike the current situation with the World University Games, multi-sport events like the Asian Games and Olympics handle players' participation through the Indian Olympic Association.
These events are held under the auspices of the Olympic Council of Asia and International Olympic Committee, with participants and officials typically receiving accreditation in India before their departure, serving as their visa for the games.
