Explained: Delhi Mayor election fails its third attempt. 5 points

On Sunday, AAP Councillors had written a letter to MCD's Presiding Officer, demanding the debarment of aldermen in today's election of the mayor, deputy mayor and the Standing Committee. The letter read, "We are the elected Councillors to MCD winning on the symbol of Aam Aadmi Party. On 06.02.2023, the election of Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and Standing Committee member shall occur as per the direction of the Competent Authority." In the letter to the presiding officer, the councillors also mentioned the law and the Constitution's provisions, they wrote, "This is to reiterate that as per Article 243 R of the Constitution of India and as given in the Proviso to Section 3 (b)(i) of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, the nominated members (Alderman) are not entitled to vote in the above-mentioned elections."

