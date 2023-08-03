Experts' opinions:

Commenting on the bill, Manish Sehgal, Partner, Deloitte India, said to LiveMint, “The moment we have been waiting for the past few years has finally arrived! The much-anticipated privacy bill (referred to as Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023), was tabled in the Parliament on Thursday, August 3rd, 2023. Once enacted, it will enable individuals (referred to as Data Principals) to govern their own personal (digital) data and will drive enterprises (referred to as Data Fiduciary) to process the personal data of individuals lawfully, for specific purposes only. Given the bill’s extra-territorial coverage, enterprises based outside India serving individuals in India will also be expected to adhere to the provisions of this bill once enacted. Enterprises will have to review the current ways of working especially for the personal data of individuals such as their employees, customers, merchants, vendors, etc. to be able to honor the rights that individuals may exercise, such as the right to access, update, erase their data, etc. Nonadherence of obligation listed in the bill may attract sanctions and commercial penalty as high as ₹250 crore."