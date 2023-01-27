Explained: How will Maharashtra govt's ban on car-pooling in non-transport vehicles affect commuters?1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 01:15 PM IST
The Maharashtra government has banned the use of non-transport vehicles for aggregation and car-pooling amid growing concerns over passenger safety.
The Maharashtra government has banned the use of non-transport vehicles for aggregation and car-pooling amid growing concerns over passenger safety. The development came mere days after the Bombay High Court pulled up bike-taxi aggregator Rapido for operating without a license from the Maharashtra government and directed it to immediately suspend services.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×