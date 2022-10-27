Explained: IndiGo allowed to wet-lease aircraft, what it means2 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 02:10 PM IST
The DGCA has allowed IndiGo to wet lease wide-body planes for only up to six months.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has authorised IndiGo's request to wet-lease a wide-body Boeing aircraft from Turkish Airlines for a period of up to six months. But the local carrier's request to lease the aircraft for a period of up to two years was rejected by the Aviation regulator, according to PTI sources.