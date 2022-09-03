Twitter is buzzing with the latest trend of one-word tweets. From Joe Biden to Sachin Tendulkar, celebrities are jumping on the viral bandwagon one after another. And, it all began when Amtrak posted a single-word tweet.

"Trains," the tweet said.

trains — Amtrak (@Amtrak) September 1, 2022

After the account posted the brief statement, more than 180,000 likes, over 28,000 retweets and more than 2,700 comments were received. Amtrak provides intra-city and interstate rail service to 46 of the 48 contiguous US states as well as nine Canadian cities.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Domino's, Starbucks, and other well-known companies have all joined the fad that has taken over Twitter. On September 2, US President Joe Biden tweeted the word "democracy". The Washington Post tweeted “News" while Sachin Tendulkar posted "cricket".

democracy — President Biden (@POTUS) September 2, 2022

cricket — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 2, 2022

Starbucks tweeted "coffee" and "Hotels", "emails" and "universe" were the responses from Marriott Bonvoy, Intuit Mailchimp and NASA, respectively.

pineapple — Domino's Pizza (@dominos) September 1, 2022

Even though Amtrak seems to be taking away all the credits for the present trend, the word "trains" appeared in a tweet sent in 2020 by the official San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit account.

The most recent person to join the trend is Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, who likewise uploaded a social media post on Twitter with only the word "Freedom" in it. "Freedom" refers to what the present conflict between Russia and Ukraine is all about for Ukrainians.

Freedom — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 2, 2022

Meanwhile, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the president of Turkey, has made a mediation offer in the dispute over a nuclear power plant in war-torn Ukraine that Russia has taken and that has sparked worries of an atomic catastrophe.

Concern regarding the bombardment of Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest nuclear reactor, has risen in recent weeks. The nearby town of Energodar was the target of a bombing by Ukraine on Friday, which claimed to have destroyed three artillery systems and an ammunition storage facility.

(With agency inputs)