Explained: What are ‘one-word tweets’, the latest Twitter trend?2 min read . Updated: 03 Sep 2022, 07:00 PM IST
Celebrities are jumping on the viral bandwagon of ‘one-word tweets’ on Twitter.
Twitter is buzzing with the latest trend of one-word tweets. From Joe Biden to Sachin Tendulkar, celebrities are jumping on the viral bandwagon one after another. And, it all began when Amtrak posted a single-word tweet.