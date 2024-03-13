Bengaluru has unveiled a new simplified property tax system aimed at streamlining the taxation process and boosting revenue for the city corporation (BBMP).

In a move aimed at streamlining property tax collection and boosting revenue, the Bengaluru urban development minister, DK Shivakumar, unveiled a new property tax system on March 11. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The revamped system, set to take effect from April 1, seeks to simplify the taxation process and address disparities in the existing framework, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

What is Bengaluru's new property tax? According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the state government, the previous Unit Area Value (UAV) property tax system, implemented in 2008, had divided the city into six zones with 18 different property categories, leading to varying tax rates based on the guidance value of the areas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"With overlapping property categories and discretionary powers vested in officials, many citizens ended up incorrectly declaring their property details, resulting in penalties and recoveries. Moreover, changes in guidance values since 2008 and 2016 created disparities, causing properties with lower guidance values to be taxed at higher rates compared to those with higher values in different zones," HT quoted an official press release from the deputy CM's office as stating.

Tushar Giri Nath, the BBMP chief commissioner, affirmed the rationale behind the new system, saying, “This is the process to rationalise the tax collections in the city. All property taxpayers will be benefited."

Shivakumar also announced a one-time settlement option for those who have never paid taxes, stating, "We are giving one-time settlement option to those who have never paid taxes till today. They can self-declare it," as per the report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the new system has faced criticism from some residents, who have called for a re-evaluation.

"The new version is collecting more tax from already paying citizens. Those in zones D, E, F have been waiting for Cauvery water for years. How is it fair to charge the same as zone A and F? Facilities given to zone A and F should be equal when you bring uniformed tax collection policy," said Kiran Kumar, a member of Changemakers of Kanakapura Road, which falls under zone F.

The introduction of the new property tax system is expected to have far-reaching implications for property owners and the city's revenue collection efforts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!