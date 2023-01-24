Explained: What is BharOS, the indigenous mobile operating system3 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 01:17 PM IST
The BharOS is an Android Open Source Project based operating system which is developed by JandK Operations Private Limited.
Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on 24 January tested 'BharOS' an indigenous operating system developed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×