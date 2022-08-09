Explained: What is cyberbullying and how you can protect your child4 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 01:17 PM IST
For the victims, cyberbullying can be a frightening, harmful, and intrusive experience.
In India, the proportion of children who experience cyberbullying (or who have perpetrated it upon others) is close to 85%, which is about double the global average, according to a new study by Cybersecurity company McAfee's report.