Explained: What is DigiYatra, how it will work and other questions answered

The Government of India's signature DigiYatra programme will facilitate paperless travel and avoid multiple identity checks at the airport enabling seamless and hassle-free travel.
The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) and Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) on 15 August, rolled out the beta version of the DigiYatra app to facilitate paperless travel and avoid multiple identity checks at the airport enabling seamless and hassle-free travel for passengers. The Hyderabad International Airport will also roll out the DigiYatra airport for three months from August 18 onwards.
In an official statement, the DIAL said, "We had installed the required facility at Terminal 3 of Delhi International airport and already conducted its DigiYatra trials. Around 20,000 passengers had the effortless and secured travel experience after using this new facility during the trial sessions.
The DigiYatra biometric boarding system is being rolled out at full scale for all domestic airlines in a phased manner, covering checkpoints for domestic travel. Vistara Airlines and AirAsia are the two airlines that are currently integrated with DigiYatra, BIAL said.
The beta version of the DigiYatra app is presently available at Playstore (for Andriod platform). The same app will be available at App Store (for IOS platform) in a few weeks' time. The domestic passengers flying from Terminal 3 by any airline can download the app and register themselves for the seamless travel experience at the airport.
What is DigiYatra?
The 'DigiYatra' is a Biometric Enabled Seamless Travel experience (BEST) based on Facial Recognition Technology. It aims to provide paperless and seamless travel experience to the passengers.
With this technology, passengers' entry would be automatically processed based on the facial recognition system at all checkpoints including entry into the airport, security check areas, and aircraft boarding, etc.
The technology will make the boarding process significantly faster and more seamless as each passenger would need less than three seconds at every touchpoint. Their face would act as their documents, like ID proof, Vaccine proof and also act as boarding pass.
It will also ensure enhanced security at the airport as the passenger data is validated with Airlines Departure control System, thereby only designated passengers can enter the terminal. The entire process is non-intrusive and automatic leading to optimization of staff for stakeholders like CISF, airlines and others.
Since the DigiYatra Biometric Boarding System is integrated with the identity document, passengers will no longer need to show their tickets/ boarding passes and their physical Identity cards at the checkpoints of the Airport.
This will lead to reduced queue waiting times, faster processing times and simpler processes enhancing the passenger experience. It also enables the passengers to receive relevant information about various facilities, protocols, airline timings, and queue waiting times at the airport.
DigiYatra Technical Team has developed an exclusive mobile app for enrolment. Currently, the beta version of the DigiYatra app is presently available at Playstore (for Android platform). The same app will be available at App Store (for IOS platform) in a few weeks' time.
How can people avail the DigiYatra facility?
The passengers need to download the app to enjoy the benefits offered by the DigiYatra programme. The app was launched on August 15 by the Prime Minister of India.
After downloading the app, the passenger will have to register his or her phone number and Aadhar card details. Then, the passenger has to take a selfie, add vaccination details and scan the boarding pass.
Is using DigiYatra safe and does all passengers have to avail it?
The DigiYatra Mobile App is safe as the passenger's biometric details are stored on Passenger's mobile itself and will not be shared with anyone. Using DigiYatra is purely voluntary, and the normal non-biometric process shall continue to function.
Which other airports will have DigiYatra?
As per the Ministry of Civil Aviation release in 2018, apart from Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, Airport Authority of India (AAI) also intends to roll out the DigiYatra at Kolkata, Varanasi, Pune and Vijayawada.
As per the Ministry of Civil Aviation release in 2018, apart from Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, Airport Authority of India (AAI) also intends to roll out the DigiYatra at Kolkata, Varanasi, Pune and Vijayawada.