Explained | What’s the National Herald case? What are ED’s charges against Sonia, Rahul Gandhi?

99% AJL shares transferred to YIL for ₹ 50 lakh

Among the allegations by the ED, 99 per cent of AJL’s shares were transferred to YIL—a private firm—for a mere ₹50 lakh, as Swamy flagged in his complaint. Sonia and Rahul each hold a 38 per cent stake in YIL. The remaining 24 per cent was jointly held by the late Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, close associates of the Gandhis, as per the ED.