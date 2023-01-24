Explained: Who is Bageshwar Dham Krishna Shastri and why is he in news?2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 05:58 PM IST
- If you support me, I will give the Hindu nation, Bageshwar Dham Krishna Shastri has commented
Self-styled godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, alias Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, has recently grabbed the media attention by making the claim that he will make India a ‘Hindu’ nation in case he garner people's support. He also urged all to follow ‘Sanatan Dharma’.
