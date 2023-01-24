Explained: Who is Bageshwar Dham Krishna Shastri and why is he in news?

Responding to the challenge, Shastri told ANI in Raipur, "Such people will keep coming. We do not operate within closed doors. They (people who have challenged him) should come and see for themselves. Anyone can challenge my words and actions on camera. Lakhs come and sit in the court of Bageshwar Balaji. Whatever inspires me, I will write and what I write, will turn out to be true. I have faith in my God."

