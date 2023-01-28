Explained: Who is Sonam Wangchuk, man who inspired 3 idiots and why is he protesting in Ladakh's cold temp3 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 10:54 AM IST
- On 23 January, Sonam Wangchuk sent an SOS to PM Modi.
- He made an appeal to the prime minister to take action since ‘all is not well in Ladakh’.
Sonam Wangchuk, an engineer-innovator is currently on a five day climate fast from 26 January in Ladakh. He earlier said that he would sit on a five-day Climate Fast at Khardungla pass which is 18,000 ft where the temperature is -40°C. He further updated that as roads to Khardungla is blocked due to heavy snowfall, he is on a fast from HIAL. However, he also later clarified he is under house arrest and the UT administration has restricted his fast to HAIL campus and is not allowed for Khardung La top citing threats to my life and so on.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×