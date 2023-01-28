He set up the SECMOL in 1988 with the aim of supporting Ladakhi children and youth and to train the students whom the system termed as failures. In 1994, Wangchuk launched Operation New Hope to bring reforms in the government schools' system. He has also been instrumental in designing the low-cost solar heated buildings made of mud to maintain a formidable temperature in Ladakh winters. Ice Stupa has been yet another pioneering invention towards solving the water crisis facing mountain regions. In 2021, he also built an eco-friendly solar heated tent that Army personnel can use in extremely cold places like Siachen and Galwan valley in the Ladakh region. In November 2022, he was awarded the seventh Dr Paulos Mar Gregorios Award by former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. The the award is given every alternate year in the memory of the first Metropolitan of Delhi Diocese and renowned philosopher Dr Paulos Mar Gregorios.