In an eventful day for the budget airlines, two Indian carriers, SpiceJet and Go First faced a technical snag on Tuesday. SpiceJet which has been facing a tough had another forgetful day as it witnessed two of its flights being forced to land due to a technical snag. Since June 19, there have been seven incidents involving SpiceJet planes. Fuselage door warnings lit up on two separate planes while taking off on June 24 and June 25, forcing them to abandon their journeys and return.

