Explained: Why are Noida twin towers being demolished

India's tallest building Noida Twin Towers, which is even taller than Qutub Minar, will be razed to the ground on 28 August in pursuance of a Supreme Court order.
On Sunday, at least 3,700 kilos of explosives would be used to destroy them. The explosive wire connections, which have been installed on every floor, will be completed within the next two to three days. Over the past two weeks, explosives have been planted in the Twin Towers. It will take only 9 seconds to finish the job.
A part of Supertech’s Emerald Court project, the two 40-story towers, that stand on Noida-Greater Noida expressway, houses over 900 flats in an area of around 7.5 lakh sq. feet.
Why the Noida Twin Towers are being demolished?
The towers are being demolished because of serious violations of building codes. Supreme Court said, the Noida Authority and Supertech had engaged in "nefarious complicity" and ordered the company to demolish the buildings at its own expense under the guidance of the Noida Authority.
The ‘Supertech Emerald Court’ housing society was proposed to be built in Noida's Sector 93A in 2004. The next year, the Noida authority sanctioned the building plan that showed 14 towers and nine floors.
But this plan was later revised. And in 2012, the Noida authority reviewed the new plan, in which the height of the twin towers was fixed at 40 floors.
Following this, Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) of the society moved to Allahabad High Court stating that the construction was illegal. Accordingly, in 2014, the court directed the authority to demolish the twin towers within four months (at its own expense) from the date the order was filed.
It had also directed the builder to refund flat buyers’ payments with an interest rate of 14%.
Later, in August 2021, Supreme Court upheld the Allahabad HC order, and ordered the demolition, noting that the structures had come up violating construction norms.
The Supreme Court's decision was the result of a number of petitions submitted by homebuyers in support of and opposition to the Allahabad High Court's ruling.
According to the Supreme Court, August 28 may be affirmed as the date of destruction, with a "bandwidth of seven days" between August 29 and September 4 to account for any little delays brought on by technical issues or weather circumstances.
