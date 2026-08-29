Explained | Why Bengaluru civic body fined 10 food outlets, including McDonald's, KFC; list of other outlets under lens

The Greater Bengaluru civic body has penalised 10 food court outlets at Nexus Mall in Koramangala for breaching solid waste management norms. The action followed an inspection carried out on August 28 to assess compliance with civic waste regulations.
Officials found that a number of outlets were failing to separate wet and dry waste at the source, despite source-level segregation being mandatory. The inspection team also reported the use of banned single-use plastic (SUP) at one of the outlets, Deccan Herald reported.
The establishments were handed fines ranging between ₹5,000 and ₹25,000, depending on the violations detected during the inspection.
Chaska Bun received the highest penalty of ₹25,000. McDonald's, Burger King and Fish & Chips were each fined ₹10,000.
Popeyes, Good Flippin' Burgers, Wow Wow China, Nagas, KFC and Shiv Sagar were each issued a ₹5,000 fine.
Civic officials said food court outlets, malls, hotels and other commercial establishments are required to segregate wet and dry waste at source. The separated waste must then be handed over for collection and subsequent processing in accordance with the prescribed rules.
The civic authorities said similar checks will continue at commercial establishments across Bengaluru. Businesses found repeatedly violating the rules could face tougher enforcement measures and legal action, according to media reports.
The latest drive forms part of the civic body's efforts to improve waste segregation practices and prevent the use of prohibited single-use plastic in food-service and commercial establishments.
Meanwhile, food safety officials have issued notices to canteens and kitchens operating in five medical college hostels in Karnataka after inspections uncovered violations, including expired food products and labelling irregularities, news agency PTI reported.
The action had followed inspections of 34 canteens and kitchens operating in hostels of government and private medical colleges on August 27.
During the inspections, labelling-related violations had been detected at one canteen. Officials had also found and seized seven kg of expired rava (semolina) and eight litres of milk that had been stored in the kitchen, according to a statement.
"In connection with the violations, necessary legal action is being taken against the concerned food business operator by registering a case under the applicable provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act and Rules," the statement said.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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