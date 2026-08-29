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Explained | Why Bengaluru civic body fined 10 food outlets, including McDonald's, KFC; list of other outlets under lens

The establishments were handed fines ranging between 5,000 and 25,000, depending on the violations detected during the inspection.

Kanishka Singharia
Published29 Aug 2026, 02:12 PM IST
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Bengaluru civic body fines McDonald's, KFC among 10 food outlets. (Representative image)
Bengaluru civic body fines McDonald's, KFC among 10 food outlets. (Representative image)(Pixabay )
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The Greater Bengaluru civic body has penalised 10 food court outlets at Nexus Mall in Koramangala for breaching solid waste management norms. The action followed an inspection carried out on August 28 to assess compliance with civic waste regulations.

Officials found that a number of outlets were failing to separate wet and dry waste at the source, despite source-level segregation being mandatory. The inspection team also reported the use of banned single-use plastic (SUP) at one of the outlets, Deccan Herald reported.

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Food outlets fined up to 25,000

The establishments were handed fines ranging between 5,000 and 25,000, depending on the violations detected during the inspection.

Chaska Bun received the highest penalty of 25,000. McDonald's, Burger King and Fish & Chips were each fined 10,000.

Popeyes, Good Flippin' Burgers, Wow Wow China, Nagas, KFC and Shiv Sagar were each issued a 5,000 fine.

Also Read | FSSAI issues notices to JW Marriott, Andaz Aerocity Delhi

Waste segregation mandatory at commercial establishments

Civic officials said food court outlets, malls, hotels and other commercial establishments are required to segregate wet and dry waste at source. The separated waste must then be handed over for collection and subsequent processing in accordance with the prescribed rules.

More inspections planned across Bengaluru

The civic authorities said similar checks will continue at commercial establishments across Bengaluru. Businesses found repeatedly violating the rules could face tougher enforcement measures and legal action, according to media reports.

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Also Read | From KitKat to Maggi: Probe reveals global brands use different recipes in India

The latest drive forms part of the civic body's efforts to improve waste segregation practices and prevent the use of prohibited single-use plastic in food-service and commercial establishments.

Notices issued to 5 medical college hostel canteens

Meanwhile, food safety officials have issued notices to canteens and kitchens operating in five medical college hostels in Karnataka after inspections uncovered violations, including expired food products and labelling irregularities, news agency PTI reported.

The action had followed inspections of 34 canteens and kitchens operating in hostels of government and private medical colleges on August 27.

During the inspections, labelling-related violations had been detected at one canteen. Officials had also found and seized seven kg of expired rava (semolina) and eight litres of milk that had been stored in the kitchen, according to a statement.

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"In connection with the violations, necessary legal action is being taken against the concerned food business operator by registering a case under the applicable provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act and Rules," the statement said.

About the Author

Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More

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