Explained: Why Energy Conservation Bill is crucial for India? 4 key points

Promote usage of renewable energy: One of the biggest measures the amendments seek to promote is the usage of renewable energy and the development of a domestic carbon market to battle climate change. It is also looking at introducing new concepts such as carbon trading and mandate the use of non-fossil sources. “It is considered necessary to have legal provisions to prescribe minimum consumption of non-fossil energy sources as energy or feedstock by the designated consumers," minister asserted.

