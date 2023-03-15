Explained: Why govt employees are demanding restoration of Old Pension Scheme?3 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 09:26 AM IST
Some non-BJP-ruled states including Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh have already reverted to OPS and ditched the new pension scheme (NPS).
Demand for restoration of the Old Pension Scheme is growing with each passing day as many employees in Maharashtra and Haryana went on strike on Tuesday seeking its return. Some non-BJP-ruled states including Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh have already reverted to OPS and ditched the new pension scheme (NPS).
