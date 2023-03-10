Explained: Why India's fuel demand is rising?2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 09:36 AM IST
Refiners in India, which rarely used to buy Russian oil because of costly logistics, have emerged as Russia's key oil client, snapping up discounted crude shunned by Western nations since the invasion of Ukraine last February.
Fuel demand in India hit its highest level in at least 24 years in February, according to data showed on Thursday. This comes as the industrial activity in Asia's third-largest economy is boosted by cheap Russian oil.
