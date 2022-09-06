Why is Bengaluru flooded?

The Outer Ring Road (ORR), also known as the Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar Ring Road, which connects the city to its tech parks, frequently floods as a result of a lack of infrastructure. Some believe that people are bothered about the city being flooded only because it affects the productivity of the IT hub in the city. The area's infrastructure cannot support the rate of development. The area's stormwater drains are overworked as a result of the combination of precipitation and sewage.