Explained: Why is WhatsApp challenging Indian govt's order over 'privacy'?
WhatsApp challenges Indian government's rule requiring identification of first originator of information. Firm refuses to compromise on end-to-end encryption, citing violation of privacy rights. Delhi High Court to decide on constitutionality of the rule.
The Delhi High Court on Thursday heard WhatsApp's plea challenging a rule by the Indian government that makes it obligatory for social media intermediaries requiring the messaging app to trace chats and make provisions to identify the originator of information to a court or other competent authority.