Explained: Why Rajasthan doctors are protesting against ‘Right to Health’ Bill?2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 09:40 AM IST
The Right to Health bill states that every resident of the state will have the right to emergency treatment and care without prepayment at any public health institution.
Medical services remained crippled in Rajasthan on Wednesday after government doctors and faculty members in medical colleges went on a one-day strike in solidarity with private doctors agitating against the Right to Health Bill and demanded its rollback.
