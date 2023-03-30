Medical services remained crippled in Rajasthan on Wednesday after government doctors and faculty members in medical colleges went on a one-day strike in solidarity with private doctors agitating against the Right to Health Bill and demanded its rollback.

Emergency services have been exempted from the strike. Doctors boycotted the work in support of the movement, due to which, patients faced trouble in getting treatment in government as well as private institutes yesterday.

Doctors are protesting for more than a week to demand the withdrawal of the medical bill passed in the state assembly last Tuesday.

They are adamant that any discussion on the bill will only be held after the withdrawal of the bill. On the other hand, the government has given no sign of backing out from the bill.

Why doctors are demanding withdrawal of ‘Right to Health’ bill?

One of the prime concerns of the protesting doctors is that the bill will increase bureaucratic interference in the functioning of private hospitals. The bill states that every resident of the state will have the right to emergency treatment and care "without prepayment" at any "public health institution, health care establishment and designated health care centers".

Government warns doctors of disciplinary action

Amid the bandh called by the government doctors, the health department has issued an order asking for disciplinary action against the doctors who will boycott work.

The medical and health department has issued directions to principals of medical colleges to ensure that the services are not affected and that attendance of doctors, medical teachers, and paramedical staff is sent to the department by 9:30 am on Wednesday.

The Joint Secretary of the department Iqbal Khan issued the order and said that disciplinary action will be taken against those who boycott work.

Rajasthan human rights body notice to Principal Health Secy

The Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission has issued notices to the Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) and Registrar (Rajasthan Medical Council) on Wednesday seeking a reply on what action is being taken against the striking doctors in the state.

The notice states that the act of the doctors is a violation of their oath and an infringement of their moral duty and the "commission cannot stand as a dumb spectator of this abuse of human rights".

The notices have been served under Rajasthan Medical Act 1952 and Rajasthan Medical Rules 1957 and a detailed factual report has been sought on the next date of hearing.

Chairman of the commission Justice GK Vyas himself has appealed to the doctors to immediately call off their strike and resume their work in the interest of mankind and for saving the lives of the patients.

