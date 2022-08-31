Explained: Will domestic flight tickets get more expensive from today?2 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2022, 07:47 AM IST
From August 31, the government is lifting the price cap on domestic tickets.
From August 31, the government is lifting the price cap on domestic tickets.
Listen to this article
Beginning on August 31, the government will lift the cap on domestic airfare prices after more than two years. People who travel by air will be impacted by this. The change is anticipated to allow airlines more freedom to set their own fares.