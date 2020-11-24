Explainer: All that you need to know about India’s first covid-19 vaccine

NEW DELHI: Indians woke up to some great news on Tuesday morning. AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford reported robust efficacy of up to 90% for their jointly-developed covid-19 vaccine candidate, AZD1222. The announcement paves the way for the British company and its Indian contract manufacturer Serum Institute of India to approach drug regulators in their respective countries for an emergency licensure. Serum Institute plans to launch the vaccine under the brand ‘Covishield’ in India and other low- and middle-income countries.

But when could you actually get immunised? Read on.

Everyone seems delighted about the news about the vaccine. What’s the good news?

AstraZeneca and Oxford experimented with two different dosing regimens. One regimen demonstrated an efficacy of 90% when AZD1222 was given as a half dose followed by a full dose one month later. The second regimen showed 62% efficacy when given as two full doses a month apart. The average efficacy: 70%.

So what now?

While the trials continue, including the search for an explanation as to why the lower dosage was better, the results allow AstraZeneca and the Serum Institute to approach drug regulators for emergency licensure. The question of how long the immunity would last after the vaccine is administered is yet to be answered.

Why does this vaccine matter more than the other contenders?

AstraZeneca’s vaccine is being developed using a 50-year old platform (a chimpanzee adenovirus vector-based one) that has been used in clinical trials for other vaccines. On the other hand, vaccine developers Pfizer and Moderna are using the messenger RNA (mRNA) platform, a new technology with no approved vaccine before. There is more confidence in the safety profile of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Also, it is a poor man’s vaccine -- the storage required is 2-8 degree Celsius. India has enough capability to store and distribute the vaccine at this temperature range compared to Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that need deep freezers at -70 degree Celsius and -20 degree Celsius respectively.

Are there any side-effects of the vaccine?

AstraZeneca said that no serious safety events related to the vaccine have been confirmed. The most-common side-effects observed are temporary injection site pain and tenderness, mild-to-moderate headache, fatigue, chills, feverishness, malaise and muscle ache. These occurred less frequently after a second dose and more often after the first dose, and could be treated with paracetamol and painkillers if needed.

So, when could Indians get the vaccine?

Serum Institute of India will produce one billion doses – but not all this capacity will be for Indians. The company’s CEO, Adar Poonawalla, has committed to reserve half of the doses for use in India. The emergency use authorisation, a licence for limited and monitored use of the vaccine, is expected by December-end. The vaccine may be launched in January under the brand ‘Covishield’. However, due to the challenges of distribution and limited production, the immunisation drive in India could stretch to 2024, Poonawalla said.

Who would be vaccinated first?

The government has prepared a priority group list. Healthcare workers like doctors, nurses and paramedics would be the first to get the vaccine, followed by other frontline workers like security personnel and essential service providers. This will be followed by groups highest at risk of mortality, like the elderly and those with co-morbidity issues. Poonawalla expects the rest of the population to be vaccinated only after March or April.

What are the complications in administering the vaccine?

The government wouldn’t have a complete database of people with comorbidities, especially those in rural areas, making it tough to identify recipients. Plus, it is not known whether people who have previously been infected can be vaccinated.

What’s the price?

Serum Institute has a pact to provide 200 million doses to the COVAX facility—a WHO-backed facility created to ensure equitable global access to covid-19 vaccines — at $3 per dose, or roughly ₹220. The company plans to provide the vaccine to the Indian government at a similar price. There is no clarity yet on whether a sale in the private market would be allowed. If it is allowed, the vaccine could be priced around ₹500-600 per dose.

About 300 million Indians can afford to pay for the vaccine, Shobana Kamineni, executive vice chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, recently told Mint. Governments and multilateral organisations such as COVAX usually bargain for a lower price because of the volumes procured.

Will the private sector play a role in distribution?

As of now, it remains unknown. The Indian government has good capacity because of the Universal Immunization Programs (UIP), which targets 26 million newborns and 30 million pregnant women every year. UIP runs on the back of 27,000 functional cold chain points and about 76,000 cold chain equipment. Nevertheless, this capacity would be strained catering to the covid demand. Private companies are preparing ahead of the curve while awaiting government guidelines.

What about the other vaccines?

There are three vaccine candidates expected to be launched after January. Bharat Biotech, whose inactivated virus vaccine is currently in Phase III trials, is expected to be the second vaccine to be launched, by March or April. Zydus Cadila is also expected to launch its three-dose DNA plasmid vaccine. The two indigenous vaccines are expected to provide more than 500 million covid-19 doses in 2021 provided they successfully complete clinical trials and manage regulatory approvals. Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, based on human adenovirus platform, is expected around April.

So, does that mean covid-19 has been vanquished?

Frankly, we don’t know. While there are many ifs, the early signs are positive. It’s a great achievement to get a vaccine out so quickly. Now, a lot will depend on vaccine delivery, and what we learn from early recipients.





