Explainer: All that you need to know about India’s first covid-19 vaccine

Serum Institute of India will produce one billion doses – but not all this capacity will be for Indians. The company’s CEO, Adar Poonawalla, has committed to reserve half of the doses for use in India. The emergency use authorisation, a licence for limited and monitored use of the vaccine, is expected by December-end. The vaccine may be launched in January under the brand ‘Covishield’. However, due to the challenges of distribution and limited production, the immunisation drive in India could stretch to 2024, Poonawalla said.