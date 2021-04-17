Explainer: Covaxin production ramp up and its challenges

The department of biotechnology (DBT) announced that it has roped in Haffkine, Indian Immunologicals Ltd, and Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Ltd (BIBCOL) to support the indigenous vaccine developer Bharat Biotech in manufacturing Covaxin. It has also provided financial support to all three companies, with Bharat Biotech and Haffkine getting ₹65 crore each, while Indian Immunologicals and BIBCOL will also get an undisclosed amount. The financial grant will help double the total Covaxin manufacturing capacity by June from 10 million a month now. The capacity will then go to around 60-70 million doses per month by August and then around 100 million by September.