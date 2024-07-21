Mint Explainer | New covid death estimate: Does Indian govt's rebuttal add up?
Summary
- The Indian government has countered a new study that estimated that the country saw 1.19 million excess deaths in 2020. But such estimates, using indirect methods, are only trying to fill a void created by insufficient and sketchy official data
A new study by researchers at several universities, including the University of Oxford, estimates 1.19 million ‘excess deaths’ in India in 2020, the first year of covid-19, compared to the preceding year. The Indian government promptly rejected the report’s methodology and findings.
The study, published in the Science Advances journal on 19 July, says that life expectancy at birth was 2.6 years lower and mortality 17% higher in 2020 compared to 2019. This is for a subsample of 14 states and Union territories, but the authors said that if other states followed the same trends, it would add up to 1.19 million excess deaths across India in 2020. The study found that life expectancy declined more for women than for men, and also more for children and for marginalized groups. Mortality was particularly high in the last four months of 2020.
Mint explains how to read the numbers, and understand the nuances of official estimation of fatalities in a country where many deaths go unregistered.