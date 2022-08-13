Explainer: Har Ghar Tiranga campaign kicks off today, Here's how to participate

Under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, the central government has urged people to hoist the tricolor in their homes from August 13 to 15 to participate in the celebrations of 75 years of India's Independence.
With an aim to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of Indian citizens, the central government has kicked off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to hoist the Tiranga at home to mark the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. This drive will run till August 15.
The Centre has urged people to hoist the tricolor in their homes from August 13 to 15 to participate in the celebrations of 75 years of India's Independence.
The government also clarified that there is no restriction on the timing of flag display, a citizen, a private organization or an educational institute can hoist the National flag on all days or occasions. Earlier, the Indian citizens were not allowed to hoist the tricolor on all days, except occasions.
What is Har Ghar Tiranga campaign?
The government has been advocating for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ urging citizens to hoist the Tricolor at their home to mark the 75th year of India’s Independence. Last year, the Centre announced the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative in a bid to commemorate 75 years of Independence.
The program envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the program is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements.
People who use social media platforms can also participate by changing their profile pictures to that of the National flag. Further, Indian citizens have been asked to hoist tricolor at their homes from August 13 to 15 to participate in this drive.
The Prime Minister while addressing the 91st edition of the monthly Mann Ki Baat, called upon all citizens to turn the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign into a mass movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at their homes and using the 'tiranga' as a display picture on their social media accounts between August 2 and August 15 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.
PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah along with other senior BJP leaders have already changed his profile picture on his social media handles to 'Tiranga' ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations in the country.
