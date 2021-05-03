Explainer: How will drones deliver vaccines?

Vaccinating over a billion people across different geographies and topography of the country is going to be a huge challenge for the government. The government will rely on the country's railway network, considered the world's largest, road and air for delivery of vaccines across the country, including to remote areas in the mountains. However, looking at the enormous scale of the situation, every possible option for vaccine delivery will be considered, including the use of drones for delivery. Drone-based distribution systems, for which various feasibility studies are being conducted, could be an efficient method of transporting vaccines, especially to remote parts of the country, where traditional logistic channels may find difficult to reach, said a senior official with the DGCA.