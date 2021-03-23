The government on Monday decided to allow the administration of the second dose for Serum Institute of India’s Covishield up to eight weeks after the first shot from up to six weeks earlier. The increase in interval was only allowed for Covishield, a version of the vaccine co-developed by AstraZeneca and University of Oxford, and not for Bharat Biotech International’s Covaxin. Mint delves into why it was done and what could be the potential impact of the change in interval.

Why did the government decide to increase the dosing interval for Covishield?

The government’s decision was based on recommendation for the change from the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) and subsequently the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC). The two groups made the recommendation after the NTAGI saw the available data from AstraZeneca and Oxford’s clinical trials for the vaccine in UK and Brazil as well as Serum Institute’s own bridging study in India. The data showed that protection provided by Covishield is enhanced if the second dose is administered between 6-8 weeks, but not so if it was greater than eight weeks.

The panels’ recommendation follows a fresh analysis of interim efficacy data by AstraZeneca in February, which showed that the vaccine’s efficacy increased from 54.9% to 59.9% if the interval between first and second dose was increased from less than 6 weeks to 6-8 weeks.

What intervals are foreign regulators following?

The two most prominent recommendations for the AstraZeneca vaccine and Covishield are from the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and the World Health Organization, and the Indian government’s decision varies from the two. While the UK MHRA suggests a 4-12 week interval, the WHO has suggested an 8-12 week interval between dosages.

However, N.K. Arora, member of NTAGI, said that the WHO recommendation, and UK MHRA’s decision, was in the context of scarcity of vaccines, something which India does not face due to the supply by the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, Serum Institute.

What are the benefits of increasing interval between the doses?

The biggest benefit from increasing the interval will be that it would free up doses for people to get their first Covishield shot, which in turn will allow the government to a much larger proportion of population in its covid immunisation programme. Covishield already accounts for around 90% of the covid vaccines that are administered in India, with the rest comprising of Covaxin. So far, nearly 45 million people have received Covishield while less than a tenth the number have received Covaxin, according to government data.

What are the risks of increasing interval between the doses?

Some experts have raised concerns that increasing the interval could leave the vaccinees with partial protection for longer, which in turn would increase the risk of getting an infection before they get their second dose. A few have also raised concern that exposing more people with only partial protection against SARS-COV2 could, at least theoretically, increase the risk of the virus mutating.

Arora said that the panel is aware of both the risks, especially with “breakthrough infections" after the first dose and said NTAGI and the government is monitoring data on infections that happened among the participants before they received the second dose.

Will the AstraZeneca US efficacy data and risks of increasing interval affect future recommendations?

AstraZeneca on Monday also announced interim results from its US trials, which showed that the vaccine had an efficacy of 79% at preventing symptomatic covid-19 when two standard doses given four weeks apart.

The US data, along with others that are generated in India, will be looked at by the government panel, and recommendations will be updated later to adapt to the latest available scientific data, Arora said, adding that even now, people will have the option of taking the vaccine at four weeks.

