Explainer: Impact of Covishield’s 4-8 week interval on India’s covid vaccination

The government’s decision was based on recommendation for the change from the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) and subsequently the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC). The two groups made the recommendation after the NTAGI saw the available data from AstraZeneca and Oxford’s clinical trials for the vaccine in UK and Brazil as well as Serum Institute’s own bridging study in India. The data showed that protection provided by Covishield is enhanced if the second dose is administered between 6-8 weeks, but not so if it was greater than eight weeks.