- The bill also mentions that auction will be the key means for allocation of spectrum but it also provides an enabling framework for assignment of spectrum through administrative process or non-auction methods for radio backhaul spectrum and airwaves for government and public interest sectors such as defence, research and transportation. Airwaves for public sector units BSNL and MTNL have also been included in non-auction allocation. The government will prescribe the frequency range, methodology for pricing, price, fees and charges, payment mechanism, duration and procedure in such cases.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}